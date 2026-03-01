MAI Capital Management Sells 15,317 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $43.60 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

