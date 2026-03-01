Promising Water Stocks To Research – February 26th

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and Texas Pacific Land are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies involved in the supply, treatment, infrastructure, management and technology of water—this includes utilities, treatment-equipment makers, engineering firms, desalination and water-rights businesses, and even bottled-water companies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to an essential, relatively inelastic resource with defensive demand and long-term growth drivers like population growth and water scarcity, but they carry risks from heavy regulation, high capital intensity and regional/weather dependence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

