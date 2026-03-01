Contrasting Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mail Ru Group and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail Ru Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dropbox has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Mail Ru Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A Dropbox 20.17% -37.47% 18.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Dropbox”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail Ru Group $1.59 billion N/A -$1.03 billion ($0.98) -0.92 Dropbox $2.52 billion 2.39 $508.40 million $1.86 13.44

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Mail Ru Group. Mail Ru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dropbox beats Mail Ru Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail Ru Group

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

