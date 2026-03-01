JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Amdocs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 56.5% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced a multi?year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to combine Amdocs’ aOS agentic operating system with AWS AI and cloud capabilities to drive telecom modernization — a material commercial & product endorsement that supports future revenue growth. MWC 2026: Amdocs and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Driven Telecom Modernization

Amdocs announced a multi?year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to combine Amdocs’ aOS agentic operating system with AWS AI and cloud capabilities to drive telecom modernization — a material commercial & product endorsement that supports future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI?accelerated application modernization (Amdocs Agentic Services + Microsoft AI), which can expand enterprise services and upsell opportunities. MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring AI-Accelerated Application Modernization to Enterprises

Amdocs announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI?accelerated application modernization (Amdocs Agentic Services + Microsoft AI), which can expand enterprise services and upsell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs partnered with Google Cloud to combine Gemini Enterprise CX with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core to create an agentic telco contact center — another strategic cloud/A.I. endorsement that could help win telco transformation deals. MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI Adoption and Power the Agentic Telco Contact Center

Amdocs partnered with Google Cloud to combine Gemini Enterprise CX with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core to create an agentic telco contact center — another strategic cloud/A.I. endorsement that could help win telco transformation deals. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS forecasts (including FY2026/FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and several quarterly raises), which supports a more constructive earnings outlook and could underpin valuation. See Zacks coverage for context. Amdocs (DOX) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS forecasts (including FY2026/FY2027/FY2028 upgrades and several quarterly raises), which supports a more constructive earnings outlook and could underpin valuation. See Zacks coverage for context. Neutral Sentiment: Published short?interest notices show zero reported short interest and anomalous “NaN” increases across several February reporting dates — this appears to be a data/reporting issue and implies no visible short?squeeze pressure at present.

Published short?interest notices show zero reported short interest and anomalous “NaN” increases across several February reporting dates — this appears to be a data/reporting issue and implies no visible short?squeeze pressure at present. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate from $1.60 to $1.50 in the same round of updates — a modest near?term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment around the next quarter.

Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate from $1.60 to $1.50 in the same round of updates — a modest near?term earnings downgrade that could temper sentiment around the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Technically, the share price is below both the 50?day and 200?day moving averages noted in recent quotes, which can invite short?term selling/ profit?taking even amid positive fundamental headlines.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

