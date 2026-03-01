JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,669 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 57.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,172.64. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.9%

R stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

