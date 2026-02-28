ESAB Corporation (ESAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
ESAB has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
ESAB Stock Up 1.2%
ESAB opened at $126.34 on Friday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.
Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.
