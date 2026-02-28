Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $328.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.92. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average of $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Installed Building Products News Summary

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth?quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Business Wire — IBP Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth?quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex?dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength.

Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex?dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Yahoo Finance — Stock Soars

Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Benzinga / Finviz — Analyst Notes

Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $255 but maintained an “underperform” rating — that $255 PT implies material downside vs. the current price and introduces a meaningful bearish signal that could cap upside or prompt profit?taking. Benzinga — RBC Note

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.