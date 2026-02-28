Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6,998.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $175.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

