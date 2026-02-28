Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 41,994 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock worth $38,577,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

