eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

