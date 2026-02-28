Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 676,049 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PENN Entertainment worth $295,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $39,737,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $40,537,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,029,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 308,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

