Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$1.08 on April 30th

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Toronto Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Toronto Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

TD stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

