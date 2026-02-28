Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,404,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Bruker worth $338,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $40.11 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -267.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,365. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

