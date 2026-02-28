Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $518,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
NYSE:UPS opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS
More United Parcel Service News
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UPS reported a quarterly earnings beat and the stock has rallied since that report, supporting a view that near?term fundamentals can improve. UPS (UPS) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: UPS’s Louisville hub is now the world’s largest express air cargo hub, strengthening network capacity and competitive positioning versus FedEx. UPS facility overtakes FedEx as world’s largest express air cargo hub
- Positive Sentiment: Growth in the cargo aircraft charter market and broader e?commerce logistics tailwinds could expand demand for UPS’s air/logistics services. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Industry Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitors (and shippers seeking alternatives) are improving features and coverage, which could pressure pricing or share if UPS doesn’t match service changes. 3 ways FedEx, UPS competitors are leveling up in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro labor data show only modest increases in initial jobless claims; not a direct UPS issue but relevant to consumer demand and labor market dynamics. US filings for jobless aid rise modestly to 212,000
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court allowed UPS to proceed with a driver buyout program and UPS has begun notifying drivers; the broader restructuring includes plans to close union?staffed sortation centers and possible cuts up to ~30,000 roles — a move that increases short?term execution, legal and labor?relation risk even if intended to improve margins. Court-Approved Buyouts Put UPS Workforce Reset And Margin Goals To Test
- Negative Sentiment: Related: UPS has started notifying delivery drivers about voluntary buyouts — this amplifies the near?term uncertainty about staffing, service levels and potential contract disputes. UPS begins notifying delivery drivers about optional buyout program
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure: a wrongful?death suit was filed after last November’s UPS aircraft crash, adding litigation risk and potential reputational impact. Wife of Pilot Killed in Deadly UPS Aircraft Crash Sues Boeing, General Electric
- Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that UPS underperformed peers on Wednesday, reflecting investor concern about the combination of restructuring uncertainty and competitive pressure. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Wednesday
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.