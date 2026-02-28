Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $518,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

