Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Warby Parker worth $294,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,148 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,589,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 929,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 884,035 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.53 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 38,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,546.99. This trade represents a 58.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,354,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,182.52. This represents a 57.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,424 shares of company stock valued at $9,813,571. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

