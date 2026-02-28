Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Warby Parker worth $294,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,148 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,589,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 929,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 884,035 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warby Parker Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.53 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.
Here are the key news stories impacting Warby Parker this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First sustained profitability: Warby reported its first full year of positive net income for FY2025 and delivered full?year revenue growth of 13% and Q4 growth of 11.2%, signaling progress toward durable profitability. Warby Parker Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Retail and customer traction: Management highlighted record store openings, active customers up ~7%, and average revenue per customer (ARPC) of $324 (+5.7% YoY), which supports long?term unit economics and omnichannel growth. Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides management commentary on margin drivers, store economics, and cadence for 2026; useful for investors parsing guidance assumptions. Warby Parker Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term volatility noted: Some coverage highlighted a strong intraday pop tied to the profitability print (coverage headlined a large gain), underscoring choppy sentiment as investors react to mixed data. Warby Parker (WRBY) Soars 17.8% on First Swing to Profits
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue mixed/missed: Reported EPS was reported as roughly break?even to a ($0.05) print versus a positive consensus (~$0.05), and Q4 revenue came in slightly below estimates — a mixed beat/miss that clouded the quarter’s headline. Warby Parker earnings press/summary Warby Parker Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Softer FY2026 revenue guidance: The company guided FY2026 revenue to roughly $959M–$976M versus a street consensus near $986.7M — the below?consensus midpoint was a primary driver of the negative reaction as it limits near?term growth visibility. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Q4 CY2025 Sales In Line With Estimates But Stock Drops
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.
Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.
