Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $84.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
