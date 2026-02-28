Vanguard Group Inc. Has $332.43 Million Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $332,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 204,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 193.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $19,142,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 142.4% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

NYSE:LEU opened at $202.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.83. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

