Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $327,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $972.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,188.90. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

