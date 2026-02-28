Tredje AP fonden Sells 129,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $311,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

