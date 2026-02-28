Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 77,515 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Palomar worth $307,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 56.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $252,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,383.24. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,431.56. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,229 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 1.5%

PLMR opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY2026 EPS to $9.00 (from $8.00) and boosted FY2027 to $9.60 and FY2028 to $12.60 — a sizeable multi?year upgrade that implies stronger forward profitability. MarketBeat PLMR

Zacks Research raised FY2026 EPS to $9.00 (from $8.00) and boosted FY2027 to $9.60 and FY2028 to $12.60 — a sizeable multi?year upgrade that implies stronger forward profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several near?term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $2.07 (from $1.89), Q2 2026 to $1.95 (from $1.87), and Q3 2026 to $2.67 (from $1.91). They also raised Q1–Q3 2027 quarterlies (Q1 2027 to $2.46, Q2 2027 to $2.30, Q3 2027 to $2.82), reflecting a consistent upward revision pattern. MarketBeat PLMR

Zacks lifted several near?term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $2.07 (from $1.89), Q2 2026 to $1.95 (from $1.87), and Q3 2026 to $2.67 (from $1.91). They also raised Q1–Q3 2027 quarterlies (Q1 2027 to $2.46, Q2 2027 to $2.30, Q3 2027 to $2.82), reflecting a consistent upward revision pattern. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature summarizing Street views notes the average analyst price target implies roughly 36.2% upside for PLMR — a bullish signal for sentiment but not a guarantee of price moves. Wall Street Analysts Think Palomar Could Surge

A Zacks feature summarizing Street views notes the average analyst price target implies roughly 36.2% upside for PLMR — a bullish signal for sentiment but not a guarantee of price moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q4 2026 estimate slightly to $2.30 from $2.34 — a modest downgrade that appears isolated versus broad upward revisions elsewhere. MarketBeat PLMR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.