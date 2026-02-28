Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Short Interest Up 306.6% in February

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,761,888 shares, an increase of 306.6% from the January 29th total of 7,073,696 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,017,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,017,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,534,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,373,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,374,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,224,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,205,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,912,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,333,000 after buying an additional 2,927,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,732,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,676,000 after buying an additional 1,257,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

