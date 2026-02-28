iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.62 and last traded at $94.47, with a volume of 2001068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.65.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

