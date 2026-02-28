iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.62 and last traded at $94.47, with a volume of 2001068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.65.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
