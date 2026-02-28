Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $719.05 and last traded at $698.1310, with a volume of 221801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $712.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.17.

The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $637.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total transaction of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,989.65. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

