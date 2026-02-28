International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 and last traded at GBX 250, with a volume of 15112304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50.

Separately, Shore Capital Group lowered International Personal Finance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The firm has a market cap of £548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 26.30 EPS for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts predict that International Personal Finance plc will post 22.0982143 earnings per share for the current year.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters. As a group of people who are often financially excluded, we play a vital role in society by responsibly providing unsecured, affordable credit tailored to meet their personal needs and financial circumstances, as well as a variety of great value home, medical and life insurances to help them and their families.

