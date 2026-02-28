iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.20 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 220919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.6251 dividend. This represents a yield of 352.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.