iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.20 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 220919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.6251 dividend. This represents a yield of 352.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
