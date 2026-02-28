Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.66. 1,082,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,827,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73.
Sound Energy Trading Up 762.1%
The firm has a market cap of £130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.
About Sound Energy
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.
Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.
