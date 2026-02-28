Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.66. 1,082,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,827,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73.

Sound Energy Trading Up 762.1%

The firm has a market cap of £130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.

Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.

