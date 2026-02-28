Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Short Interest Up 324.2% in February

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,551 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the January 29th total of 5,552 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

VIDI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $447.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures. VIDI was launched on Oct 29, 2013 and is managed by Vident.

