Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Corteva worth $91,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 288,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Corteva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $80.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

