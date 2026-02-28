Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $321,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.