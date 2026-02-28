Vanguard Group Inc. Has $318.05 Million Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NCR Atleos worth $318,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in NCR Atleos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NCR Atleos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 60.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.40 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NCR Atleos stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.97. NCR Atleos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

