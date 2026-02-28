Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.