Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 42,261 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,075,000. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,222,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,718,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $349.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.01.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

