Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 235.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,775 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

