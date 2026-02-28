Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $763,000 in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PICB. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $24.30 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

