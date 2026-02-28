Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stock Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,222 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Positive Sentiment: Carnival’s strong pricing, record revenues and robust bookings signal healthy demand across the cruise industry, which can support NCLH’s pricing power and forward revenue visibility. Read More.

Carnival’s strong pricing, record revenues and robust bookings signal healthy demand across the cruise industry, which can support NCLH’s pricing power and forward revenue visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Experts are publicly debating the validity of an investor critique of NCLH; if expert commentary undermines the critique, it could calm investor concerns, but debate keeps uncertainty visible to the market. Read More.

Experts are publicly debating the validity of an investor critique of NCLH; if expert commentary undermines the critique, it could calm investor concerns, but debate keeps uncertainty visible to the market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NCLH is attracting elevated attention from retail and research audiences (Zacks/Yahoo coverage). Increased attention can amplify moves in either direction depending on upcoming catalysts. Read More.

NCLH is attracting elevated attention from retail and research audiences (Zacks/Yahoo coverage). Increased attention can amplify moves in either direction depending on upcoming catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut NCLH to a “Strong Sell” — a high-profile downgrade can pressure the stock via sell-side influence and algorithmic flows, particularly ahead of the company’s earnings cycle. Read More.

Wells Fargo cut NCLH to a “Strong Sell” — a high-profile downgrade can pressure the stock via sell-side influence and algorithmic flows, particularly ahead of the company’s earnings cycle. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option activity (~76k puts, ~170% above normal daily volume) signals outsized bearish wagers and hedging demand, which often precedes or amplifies downside moves. (Options volume report)

Unusually large put-option activity (~76k puts, ~170% above normal daily volume) signals outsized bearish wagers and hedging demand, which often precedes or amplifies downside moves. (Options volume report) Negative Sentiment: Interpol arrested a former NCL executive on fraud charges — reputational and governance concerns can spook investors even if the individual is no longer at the company; legal headlines increase perceived risk. Read More.

Interpol arrested a former NCL executive on fraud charges — reputational and governance concerns can spook investors even if the individual is no longer at the company; legal headlines increase perceived risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media suggests “potential drama” heading into NCLH’s earnings call — heightened expectation of contentious Q&A or negative disclosures raises the odds of volatility and downside surprise. Read More.

Media suggests “potential drama” heading into NCLH’s earnings call — heightened expectation of contentious Q&A or negative disclosures raises the odds of volatility and downside surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hedge/fund activity: a sizable manager exited its NCLH position (reported stake sale by a fund), which can remove buying support and signal reduced institutional conviction. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

