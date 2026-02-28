Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $295.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

