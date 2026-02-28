Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMRX stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.85 and a beta of 1.36. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Key Stories Impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and full?year results showed clear improvement: Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.21 beat consensus and Q4 revenue was $814M; full?year 2025 revenue rose to $3.02B with GAAP net income of $72M and adjusted EBITDA growth. These results underline recovering profitability and stronger specialty sales. Amneal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $0.93–$1.03 (above the cited consensus ~$0.92), signaling management confidence in continued margin and earnings improvement. Amneal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth drivers: Specialty products (CREXONT®, UNITHROID®, new branded launches such as BREKIYA®) and AvKARE distribution gains are cited by management as the primary growth engines — supportive long?term but timing/launch execution will matter. Amneal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/institution activity: recent coverage includes overweight views and price targets around the mid?teens; institutional flows are mixed per data aggregators — watch for any analyst reactions to the new guidance. QuiverQuant Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance is effectively in a narrow band (~$3.05–$3.15B per the press release; another bulletin cited $3.10–$3.20B), which is around or a touch below some Street revenue expectations — investors may mark the stock down on any perception of decelerating top?line growth. Amneal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains a material risk: gross debt increased after refinancing and net debt was reported near ~$2.4B with net leverage around ~3.5x on 2025 adjusted EBITDA — higher interest/credit risks could cap valuation until deleveraging progresses. QuiverQuant Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Short?interest data is noisy and recently volatile in third?party feeds (one snapshot shows ~10.6M shares short, ~4.1% of float); elevated short positions and data inconsistencies can amplify intraday moves and volatility. MarketBeat AMRX page
Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.
Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.