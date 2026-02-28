Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.85 and a beta of 1.36. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Key Stories Impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Further Reading

