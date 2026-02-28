Comms Group Limited (CCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 30th

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.
Comms Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.
About Comms Group
