Comms Group Limited (CCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 30th

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.

About Comms Group

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

