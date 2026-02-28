IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) Posts Earnings Results

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$972.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.94. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IsoEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects profile includes Thorburn Lake, Radio, Geiger, and others. It primarily operates in Canada.

