Big River Industries Limited (BRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
Big River Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.
Big River Industries Company Profile
