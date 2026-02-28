KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 14.5%

NASDAQ ODD opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.42. ODDITY Tech has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

More ODDITY Tech News

Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.