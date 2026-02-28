TransAlta (TSE:TA) Releases Earnings Results

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$712.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$11.16 and a 12 month high of C$25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.13.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.