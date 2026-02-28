Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Increased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

