Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,985.84. The trade was a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

