Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 485,391 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 161.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $38,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 747,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 723,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ ON opened at $66.48 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside.

Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX): Key Definition and Companies

Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and cautious near-term outlook — ON’s revenue fell ~11.2% year-over-year and it missed revenue consensus narrowly while guiding Q1 FY2026 EPS to a range of $0.56–$0.66. The combination of slowing sales, modest revenue miss and cautious guidance prompted profit-taking, especially given a rich valuation (trailing P/E ~195 on current price).

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

