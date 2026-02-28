Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,964,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 321.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,013,000 after acquiring an additional 992,386 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 934,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,843,000 after acquiring an additional 607,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

