Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $50.95 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,907.28. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,010.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $948.16 and its 200 day moving average is $935.35. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market cap of $448.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,033.00 to $926.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

