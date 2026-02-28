Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 3,073 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 893.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Key Amgen News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported a new evolocumab bioavailability study that refines dosing/PK assessment for its PCSK9 cholesterol franchise, signaling management’s continued investment in a long?lived cardiovascular product line and potential lifecycle optimization. Amgen Fine-Tunes Evolocumab
- Positive Sentiment: Amgen advanced maridebart (cafraglutide) toward a Phase 2b obesity and liver?fat trial — news that expands the company’s obesity pipeline and supports upside potential beyond core biologics. Pipeline progress tends to lift pharma multiples. Amgen Advances Maridebart
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and momentum narratives are supportive — Zacks highlights AMGN as a top long?term momentum stock, which can attract trend?driven and fund flows. Why Amgen is a Top Momentum Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Market headlines note AMGN reaching an all?time high and outperforming the Dow recently — reinforcement for bullish sentiment and potential technical buying. Amgen stock hits all-time high Is Amgen Stock Outperforming the Dow?
- Neutral Sentiment: Biotech sector activity: a large biotech IPO (Generate Biomedicines) indicates healthy capital markets for life sciences, which can be a neutral tailwind for large biotech names but doesn’t directly change Amgen’s fundamentals. Generate caps a strong month for biotech IPOs
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor portfolio rebalancing: a small sale by Bradley Foster & Sargent reduced a modest position in AMGN — not material to shares outstanding or sentiment. Bradley Foster & Sargent sells AMGN
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: a proposed U.S. bill to tighten rules on corporate inversions mentions AMGN among companies potentially affected by changes to international tax treatment — could raise longer?term tax/structural uncertainty if enacted. Impact is uncertain and likely small near term. Stop Corporate Inversions Act of 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in feeds looks inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and should be treated with caution; no clear signal from short interest trends. (data sources above).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amgen Stock Performance
Amgen stock opened at $388.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $390.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.89 and its 200 day moving average is $319.48.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.
Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.
