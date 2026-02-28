Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 3,073 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 893.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $388.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $390.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.89 and its 200 day moving average is $319.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.