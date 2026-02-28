Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 448,545 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,094.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.