Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,282,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,385,000 after acquiring an additional 140,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

